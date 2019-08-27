May River HS assistant principal arrested for DUI

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at May River High School was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence.

Jail records show Tyrone Jackson was taken into custody by the Port Royal Police Department on Sunday and released later that day.

A spokesperson for the Beaufort County School District tells News 3 Jackson has been placed on administrative leave while the district gathers information.

According to May River High School’s website, Jackson has been working as an educator for a decade.