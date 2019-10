BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – May River High School is currently on lockdown due to a possible threat to school safety, school officials say.

Students have been under lockdown for around 30 minutes while law enforcement talk with possible witnesses, according to police.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Bluffton Police Department have confirmed that students are safe and that there is no active shooter on campus.

