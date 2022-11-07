BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A chemical plant is currently ablaze in Glynn County, prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders from local law enforcement.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the Symrise chemical plant has been evacuated and multiple explosions have been reported. The plant is just off Highway 17 in Brunswick.

Glynn County Emergency Management officials say the fire is believed to be contained but the threat of explosions remains. There is also concern over the smoke rising from the facility.

Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove neighborhoods are being evacuated, while the Satilla Shores neighborhood has been told to shelter in place.

Fire departments from multiple nearby towns have been called to the scene, including a hazmat team from as far away as Jacksonville.

This is a developing story. WSAV has a crew en route to the scene.