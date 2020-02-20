Masseuse accused of sexually assaulting client at Hilton Head spa

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry masseuse has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Wednesday afternoon, the woman reported the incident to authorities who were able to identify the masseuse as Taylor McMullen, 24, of Bluffton.

BCSO learned that McMullen left the area immediately following the alleged sexual assault.

After obtaining a warrant for McMullen’s arrest for Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree, investigators located and arrested him at a spa in Bluffton, where he is said to have held a second job as a masseuse.

The sheriff’s office said that during an interview with investigators, McMullen acknowledged he had inappropriately touched his client during the massage.

McMullen was booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center Wednesday night. He was released on his own recognizance Thursday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear at which spas McMullen worked.

BCSO encourages anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents involving McMullen to contact Sergeant Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709.