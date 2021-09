PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A Marine recruit died on Parris Island Tuesday morning.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service says it’s investigating the death. This death marks the eighth on base since 2000.

The man’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified. He was with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.