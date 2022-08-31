STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A jury has found Marcus Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson.

Wilson was initially charged with felony murder and aggravated assault for shooting into a moving truck and striking and killing Hutcheson in Statesboro in June of 2020.

Wilson said he fired the gun in self-defense saying he was being run off the road while the passengers yelled out racial slurs.

Wilson was found not guilty of felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

