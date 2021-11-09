Man’s death penalty appeal may turn on photos of 5 dead kids

FILE – Timothy Jones Jr., center, charged with killing his five children, speaks with his attorneys, Boyd Young, left, and Casey Secor during his trial in Lexington, S.C., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. South Carolina Supreme Court justices are questioning whether a prosecutor offered to show photos of five dead children to a jury to unfairly upset them so they would sentence their father to death. The high court heard 39-year-old Timothy Jones’ request to overturn his murder convictions and death sentence on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Supreme Court justices are questioning whether a prosecutor offered to show photos of five dead children to a jury to unfairly upset them so they would sentence the killer to death.

The high court heard 39-year-old Timothy Jones’ request to overturn his murder convictions and death sentence on Tuesday.

FILE – 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard delivers closing arguments, showing pictures of the Jones children during the sentencing phase of the trial of Timothy Jones Jr. in Lexington, S.C. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. South Carolina Supreme Court justices are questioning whether a prosecutor offered to show photos of five dead children to a jury to unfairly upset them so they would sentence their father to death. The high court heard 39-year-old Timothy Jones’ request to overturn his murder convictions and death sentence on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool, File)

Jones killed his children in their Lexington home in 2014. The photos of the children were taken after their bodies were discovered in trash bags days later.

They say prosecutors waited until the last moments of the case to shock jurors. Solicitor Rick Hubbard says he gave jurors a choice to view the photos to not hurt them.