BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A manhunt is underway in the area of Old Groveland Road in Pembroke, according to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for a suspect, 39-year-old Tommy Ellis Brown, who has fled on foot. Brown is wanted on multiple warrants including aggravated stalking, aggravated assault, and criminal trespassing.

Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous. Brown has also made threats to harm his estranged wife and her teenage daughter. He has also reportedly told law enforcement he “won’t go back to jail or prison.”

Brown is a white male, 5’11”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is known to be an Over-the-Road truck driver by trade and is known to drive an olive or teal green Kenworth Semi truck. Authorities say he could also be driving a 2020 white Ford F-150 with GA TAG PKU6954.

If you have any contact with Brown or anyone suspicious in the area, you are asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 912-764-8888.

This is a developing story.