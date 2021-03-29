Man who fired gun at Everglades park rangers captured

by: AP News

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — Everglades National Park rangers say a man who fired a gun at them was involved in a domestic violence situation at the park earlier in the day.

A statement says the 33-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night.

The domestic violence situation was reported at a boardwalk for wildlife viewing.

The suspect left before rangers arrived.

His vehicle was found unoccupied just before 6 p.m. on the main park road.

Officials then shut down the park entrance. Shots were fired at rangers around 6:45 p.m.

The suspect was captured just before 9 p.m. No one was injured.

