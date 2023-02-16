CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are searching for a murder suspect wanted in a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Claxton.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking the public to be on the lookout for 24-year-old Darrell Williams. He may be armed and dangerous.

Williams is described as a Black male with brown eyes, approximately 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds.

The suspect is wanted in the death of Marvin Smith, 31, of Hagan. Smith was found shot multiple times in the yard of the 300 block of East James Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 and died on the scene.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the GBI at 912-871-1121 or the Claxton Police Department at 912-739-2121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), on the GBI’s website, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.