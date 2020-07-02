Man wanted for questioning in Garden City homicide investigation

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide investigation in Garden City.

According to the Garden City Police Department, investigators want to speak with Isaiah Goodman. He is 6’2” and 210 lbs., with a low haircut. Goodman resides in Garden City but frequents Savannah.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, officers responded to a shooting on Oak Street near 2nd Street.

Police found a male subject, who has not been identified, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Health in critical condition.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on Goodman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Cpl. Buchanan, the lead detective, at 912-210-1326. To make an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.