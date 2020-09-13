Man wanted for murder in Maryland leads officers on high-speed chase in McIntosh County

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high speed chase that began in McIntosh County Saturday night ended when the suspect wrecked his car in Liberty County.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper John Snipe, a BOLO was issued for the suspect vehicle, and an officer saw the car run a stop sign. A chase then began just before 7 p.m. involving the suspect, Darien Police officers, and McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputies.

The suspect exited Interstate 95 at Exit 76, then re-entered the interstate’s northbound lanes. The officer was able to use the PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle in Liberty County around 8:04 p.m. The car traveled 242 feet into the center median before rolling over and resting on it’s roof.

The driver was pulled from the car alert and conscious. He was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah for treatment.

According to Darien Police Captain Aaron Turner, the driver is wanted for murder in Maryland.

The Darien Police Department says it will be pressing charges.