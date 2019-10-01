Man wanted for multiple drug offenses sought by Savannah Police

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help in locating Sam Riddle, 34. Police say Riddle is wanted for multiple drug offenses.

Riddle is connected to the discovery of drugs through a search warrant on September 27th. Officers conducted search warrants at two locations, one in the 3200 block of Florence Street and one in the 2300 block of Pinetree Road, after investigations into possible illegal drug sales at those locations. During the searches, officers recovered 287.3 grams of marijuana, 4.7 grams of crack cocaine, 66.1 grams of cocaine, 1.3 grams of MDMA powder, $1,880 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Riddle was not apprehended during the search warrants. He is wanted on six felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tips can also be forwarded to Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

