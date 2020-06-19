Man wanted for Metter murder

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Metter Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault.

According to police, 23-year-old Juan Johnson, of Metter, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Willie Cheley Jr., who died at the hospital on Thursday.

According to Metter Police, officers found Cheley Jr. shot multiple times on North Trapnell Street around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to Candler County Hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

The department, with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), learned that there had been a domestic dispute prior to the shooting.

Both parties had separated prior to the incident, but officials say Johnson later approached Cheley Jr. and shot him several times.

Warrants have been secured for Johnson but he remains at large.

He’s described as 5’9” and 145 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Metter Police Department at 912-685-5437, the GBI-Statesboro Field Office at 912-871-1121 or 911.