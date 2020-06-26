Man wanted for domestic violence, kidnapping in Lady’s Island incident

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County deputies have cleared from a search warrant on Ashley Drive on Lady’s Island, where a domestic violence and kidnapping incident occurred overnight.

Deputies were searching a residence for 43-year-old Israel Baysden, who is wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the incident.

Baysden was not located during the search.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says he may have been seen on foot Thursday afternoon in the City of Beaufort. Baysden is described as a Caucasian male, 5’04” tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Baysden’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.