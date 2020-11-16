Man wanted by Garden City PD for card fraud

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department is asking the public to contact them with any information on a man wanted for arrest.

James Avery, 52, is wanted for financial transaction card fraud.

According to Garden City PD, he is known to frequent the area of Cubbedge Street/ Wild Turkey Court in Savannah.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Information can also be submitted anonymously via tip411. Just text 847411 with the keyword GARDENCITY, followed by a space, and then your message.