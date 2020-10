LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is lucky to be alive Sunday after he led authorities on a high-speed chase in Walthourville.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw the man on a motorcycle with no tags. When they tried to pull him over, he sped off.

A high-speed chase went down E.B. Cooper Highway, reaching 150 miles per hour. The man hit a pole and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The man was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah for treatment.