Man, teen arrested in June shooting at White Bluff Road apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives have arrested a young man and a teenager in connection with a shooting at Colonial Village at Marsh Cove last month.

Back on June 10 around 8:30 p.m., the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at the apartment complex on White Bluff Road. A man, now identified as 28-year-old Joseph Wilder, was found there suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to an SPD incident report obtained by News 3, Wilder, his fiancée, her 12-year-old daughter, 15-month-old child and other juveniles were in the apartment at the time of the incident.

The report states Wilder answered a knock at his front door and was attacked by three masked men. The 12-year-old was sitting on the couch and the 15-month-old was standing around when the incident occurred, Wilder’s fiancée told police.

Savannah Police on scene at Colonial Grand apartments

The incident report indicates Wilder shot a suspect during the incident.

That night, two others believed to be involved in the incident arrived at a nearby hospital with injuries. Detectives later identified the suspects as 21-year-old Rondall Newsome and a 16-year-old male.

Both suspects turned themselves in on Tuesday, July 16.

Newsome faces multiple charges: home invasion, aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The teenager has been charged with party to a crime (home invasion) and party to a crime (aggravated assault).