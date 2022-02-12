Man suspected in Rhode Island murder arrested in Georgia

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 35-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Rhode Island woman has been arrested in Georgia.

Police in the town of Pooler, Georgia, say Derek Sheppard was located Friday afternoon after his vehicle was spotted in a Walmart parking lot.

Authorities say they had received information suggesting Sheppard might be in the area. Bernadette Ortiz, 50, was found with a gunshot wound in a second-floor bedroom of a city home at about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a statement.

Investigators told WPRI-TV that think Sheppard shot Ortiz following an argument inside their apartment.