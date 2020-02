SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in Midtown.

A spokesperson for the department says officers responded to the intersection of Florance and Orchard streets just before 5 p.m.

A man, identified only as an adult black male, was injured and taken to a hospital.

No word on any suspects at this time.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.