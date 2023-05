HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Hardeeville Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train overnight.

Police say it happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday near Main Street and Church Road in Hardeeville. The victim, a 42-year-old Hispanic male, died at the scene.

There is no word on what caused the accident and officials are currently waiting on a toxicology report.

This is a developing story.