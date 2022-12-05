STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being stabbed in a domestic dispute in Statesboro over the weekend.

According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on Dec. 4 around 7 p.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound.

Police interviewed the man and determined that the stabbing happened at a residence in the 200 block of Henderson Street. Officers went to the residence and made contact with 32-year-old Anissa Rose.

Detectives determined that the stabbing resulted from an ongoing domestic dispute

and that Rose was the primary aggressor. She was arrested and transported to the

Bulloch County Jail where she remains pending further judicial action.

Rose is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic threats, and one

count of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

The victim was later released from the hospital after being treated.

SPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Jared Akins at 912-764- 9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.