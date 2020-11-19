Man sought in ‘major fire’ investigation in Bryan County

Burkhalter Street home (L) Cecil Sparkes (R) via Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – State investigators are looking for a man wanted in connection with a “major fire” in Bryan County that broke out Monday.

According to the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Cecil Sparkes, 47, is a person of interest in the fire investigation at 217 Burkhalter Street in Pembroke.

He was last seen in a 2002 Black Toyota Highlander with Georgia tag RRS 8193.

The Pembroke Fire Department responded around midnight to find the 1,352-square-foot, 90-year-old home fully enveloped in flames.

According to Commissioner John King, four children were in the home at the time of the fire. A 13-year-old boy was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for smoke inhalation treatment and the other three children were unharmed.

A state investigator with the commissioner’s office determined the fire started in the home’s laundry room.

Investigators are working with Pembroke Fire and other local authorities in the ongoing case. Anyone with information on the incident or Sparkes’ whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.

