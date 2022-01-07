Man sought for Seabrook murders

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) – A 21-year-old man is wanted for the murders of two women killed last month in the Lowcountry.

Shaina Mulligan, 30, and 74-year-old Flora Mae Gantt died the night of Saturday, Dec. 4, after being shot at a party on Detour Road, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

As they were interviewing witnesses, BCSO learned that Dionte Mitchell, 21, had left the shooting scene. He later met with investigators to provide his account of the incident and wasn’t immediately charged.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators obtained additional information on the shooting in the following weeks and presented their findings to a Beaufort County magistrate on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

BCSO secured arrest warrants for Mitchell on two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

At this time, authorities believe the suspect might have left the state. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Lance Cpl. Lyle Harris at 843-255-3436.