Man shot, killed outside of Rafters on Saint Simons Island

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – One man was shot and killed outside of a bar on Saint Simons Island overnight.

An altercation began between two men inside of Rafters (315 Mallery Street). Words were exchanged, which then turned into shoving. Police say the two men went outside, and one of them grabbed a firearm from his vehicle. At approximately 12:32 a.m., the suspect shot at the victim multiple times.

The victim was shot twice and ran down the street toward the intersection of Mallery Street and Ocean Boulevard. He was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System- Brunswick Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter was identified as 27-year-old Calvin Jenkins. Jenkins was apprehended by GCPD patrol officers and charged with murder.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

News 3 will have updates.