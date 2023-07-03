EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after an overnight officer-involved shooting on I-16 left one man dead.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, an Effingham County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a black truck in the area of I-16 and Old River Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. Deputies say during the traffic stop, the driver became combative and shot at the deputy.

The deputy called for backup and a chase ensued. Georgia State Patrol, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and Bloomingdale Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

The driver began shooting at officers causing an exchange of gunfire causing the driver to be shot and killed. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-16 were shut down between Old River Road and Jimmy Deloach Parkway for several hours into early Monday morning. The roadways have since reopened.

This is a developing story.