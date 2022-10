GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway around 5:10 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital.

No further details were released. BCSO continues to investigate the shooting and said residents should expect to see an increase in police in the area.