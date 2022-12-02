STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Statesboro apartment complex injured a man, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD).

SPD said a 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and flown to Memorial Health where he remains in stable condition. The shooting happened at Park Place around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.

SPD charged 20-year-old Michael Kelly with aggravated assault. Police urge anyone who knows where Kelly is to call Dustin Cross at 912-764-9911 or email an anonymous tip to

tips@statesboroga.gov.