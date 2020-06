SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a man was shot in the Live Oak neighborhood around noon Wednesday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident happened in the area of E 34th and Live Oak streets.

“We are following up on leads on a possible suspect but no arrests have been made at this time,” an SPD spokesperson said.

The man is being taken to a hospital. No word on his condition at this time.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.