HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was shot in the hip and wounded at a Hinesville mobile home park on Thursday night.

Authorities say that the man was struck inside the Victory Mobile Home Park located a the 100 block of South Main Street around 7:40 p.m.

The man was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

This was the sixth shooting in the past two months in the area.