Man shot in Beaufort County, taken to hospital

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County deputies say a man was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon on Westview Avenue in Polk Village.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says the man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and his condition is unknown. Deputies say the suspect fled the scene and that the shooting happened at 2:30 p.m.

BCSO says it believes the shooting was targeted and that there’s no threat to the public. Area residents should expect increased police presence. BCSO urges anyone with information to call 9-1-1.