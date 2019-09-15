Man shot during altercation at Hinesville home Sunday

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – One man was injured in a shooting at a home in Hinesville Sunday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, three men were visiting a home on the 700 block of Wildwood Drive when an altercation between the resident and the men broke out. One man was shot twice.

The victim was taken to the emergency room of the Liberty Regional Medical Center by one of the other men and was later life flighted to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police are investigating and trying to determine who fired the shots. Two of the men in the home are in questioning.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.