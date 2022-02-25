BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County investigators have obtained warrants for a man accused of killing his stepfather in Burton Thursday night.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), first responders were called to 159 Joe Frazier Road in the Godwin Mobile Home Park around 8 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

BCSO said the victim appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. The coroner’s office has now identified him as Christian Hernandez. He was 29.

After interviewing witnesses, deputies identified Daniel Adame-Guatemala, Hernandez’s stepson, as the suspected shooter. BCSO said Adame-Guatemala left the scene in a pickup truck before they arrived on the scene.

Daniel Adame-Guatemala

Adame-Guatemala may be traveling in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck with South Carolina license plate PDZ784

Investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate Friday morning and obtained warrants for Adame-Guatemala’s arrest on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

At this time, he is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, BCSO said.

Adame-Guatemala is a Hispanic male who is 5-foot-7 and approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. BCSO said he may be traveling in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with a South Carolina license plate PDZ784.

Anyone who has information on the suspect’s location is urged to contact Sgt. James Tunis at 843-255-3426 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.