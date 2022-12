SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m.

Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released.

SPD urges anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. You can also submit a tip online.