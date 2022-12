LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead in Toombs County on Thursday morning, according to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Deputies said 36-year-old John Tomason was found dead at 11:12 a.m. at his home in Lyons, Ga. A person of interest was detained.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.