Man shot dead after firing at deputies in Whitfield Co.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police returned fire killing a man in Whitfield County Monday night.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), deputies responded to a shooting incident on Highway 41 and Westgate Road around 11:33 p.m. Deputies began to negotiate with the armed man for several minutes before he fired at police.

The GBI was called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

GBI says Whitefield County deputies struck the man several times and attempted life-saving measures. He was then transported to Hamilton Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

The man remains unidentified and the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.