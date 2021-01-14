Man shot at after purchasing lottery tickets in Hinesville

Hinesville Police Officer Johnathon Greer and Detective Kevin Remillard on scene at the West Oglethorpe Highway service station (via Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a suspect accused of firing shots at a man leaving a Hinesville gas station Wednesday evening after purchasing lottery tickets.

The incident unfolded shortly after 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Oglethorpe Highway.

According to an incident report by the Hinesville Police Department, an officer was called to the scene for shots fired and found several rounds scattered around the parking lot.

The victim left the scene but met with officials at his home in Hinesville.

The man, whose name is not being revealed, told Hinesville Police he stopped off at the service station to purchase some lottery tickets. When he pulled into the parking lot, he noticed two men watching him from a burgundy Buick LaCrosse parked by the fuel pumps.

The man said after he purchased his tickets, he exchanged words with the two men in the parking lot. He asked them what their problem was but was unable to hear their response.

At one point, the man said the Buick blocked him from being able to back up his own vehicle. Then, the man told police that as the car pulled up, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired at him.

He said one shot missed him and another that hit the hood of his vehicle.

The man drove around the Buick and was shot at again while getting onto the highway, he told authorities.

Hinesville Police are now looking for a suspect described as a slim Black male about 5’6”, with his hair styled in long dreads and a short, full beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue jeans and a red zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Hinesville Police at 912-368-8211. Detective Kevin Remillard is leading the case.