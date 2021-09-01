Man shot as Camden County deputies served warrant faces charges

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — State investigators say a man who was shot and wounded when sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at his home in May is now facing charges.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents on Aug. 25 arrested 47-year-old Varshan Brown on multiple charges, including aggravated assault against a peace officer.

The GBI says Brown was shot and wounded May 4 when Camden County deputies with a drug-related search warrant forced entry into a home in Woodbine just before 5 a.m. that day.

A woman inside the house, 37-year-old Latoya James, was shot and killed.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

Once completed, the agency will turn over its findings to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.