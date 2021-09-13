Man shot and killed in fight as SC trooper arrests him

LORIS, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a South Carolina trooper shot and killed a man who ran away from a traffic stop as they fought while the officer was trying to arrest him.

The Highway Patrol said the trooper was trying to pull the man over for an equipment violation Saturday afternoon on state Highway 905 near Loris.

Investigators say there was a short chase before the man crashed his vehicle into a utility building and started running. The Highway Patrol says the trooper shot the man after catching him and struggling to get him into custody.

The statement did not give the name of the trooper or whether the man killed had a gun or other weapon.