LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — Ludowici Police are investigating after a man shot a woman he was riding with and then himself at a Ludowici gas station late Tuesday night.

Ludowici Police Chief Robert Parker says a couple pulled into the Parker’s gas station on Cypress Street around 11:30 p.m. Store surveillance captured the shooting and showed a man exiting a vehicle and standing on the passenger side with a handgun when he suddenly fired one round at a woman in the driver’s seat, striking her in the head. The man then turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head.

The woman, identified as a Chatham County resident, was transported to Wayne Memorial in Jesup and the man, of Bryan County, was transported to Liberty Regional in Hinesville. Both were later transported to Memorial Health in Savannah where their condition remains unknown.

Police say it didn’t appear the couple was involved in an altercation.

“We don’t know what led to the shooting at this time, so we’re unable to classify it as a domestic dispute,” Parker said.

The extent of the couple’s relationship is unknown, but Parker says there was a significant age difference between the couple.