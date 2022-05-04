SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a Savannah shooting has died, police announced Wednesday.

Alphonso Oliver Jr. was shot in the 600 block of Brewer Street, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Officers responded to a Shot Spotter call around 3:20 p.m. in the area where they found the 26-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Oliver was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

At this time, no suspects have been named in the investigation. SPD said homicide detectives are still conducting interviews and following up on tips.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those with additional information in the case are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124.