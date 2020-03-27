Arrest made in Pennsylvania Ave. shooting that left man seriously injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested, accused of shooting and seriously injuring another on Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday night.

Officers with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday due to a “ShotSpotter notification.”

Police found Samuel Barnard, 34, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

“Shortly after, officers received information on a potential suspect and due to quick action, located Kenneth White, 27, who was found to be responsible for the shooting of Barnard,” SPD stated.

White has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.