Man seriously injured after crashing truck into Green Square tree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is left with serious injuries after crashing his truck into a tree in Green Square, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Investigators say 46-year-old Jockton Roberts, of Dallas, Texas, was traveling west on President Street just before midnight Sunday when he crashed his 2007 Toyota Tundra.

Roberts was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to SPD, the primary causes of the crash were driving under the influence and speeding.

The department’s Traffic Investgiation Unit is handling the investigation.