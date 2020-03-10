Man sentenced to prison in 2016 shooting, robbery of pizza delivery driver

MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – A Macon man was sentenced to prison Tuesday in the 2016 shooting and armed robbery of a Papa John’s delivery driver.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated assault. As part of his plea agreement, Miller was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by another 20 years on probation.

Miller is already serving a 35-year prison sentence imposed about two years ago after a judge found him guilty of violating his probation in a 2015 case.

Had Miller’s case gone to trial, prosecutors would have presented evidence showing the following:

On Dec. 26, 2016, Bibb County deputies responded to the 2400 block of Vivian Drive in south Macon and found Brooklyn Rouse, a Papa John’s delivery driver, had been robbed and shot.

Testimony would show that Rouse got out of her car and walked toward the delivery address, then she sensed someone behind her. She turned around and found Miller pointing a gun at her. He robbed her of cash and shot her three times before fleeing. She survived.

Investigators tracked the cell phone call that made the delivery and discovered it was placed at Miller’s instruction. Witnesses would have testified that they’d seen Miller with a gun.

Rouse testified in October 2017 and identified Miller as the man who robbed and shot her.

A case against a second defendant charged is still pending.