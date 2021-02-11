Man sentenced to nearly 60 years for killing wife of deployed Fort Stewart soldier

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison for killing 24-year-old Abree Boykin as she slept at her home on post at Fort Stewart.

U.S. District Court Judge Stan Baker handed down the 700-month sentence to Stafon Davis on Thursday. Back in September 2020, he pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and possession of a firearm.

The 28-year-old will be required to serve five years of supervised released after his prison term.

“Stafon Davis is a cold-blooded murderer who shot and killed the wife of a deployed soldier in her sleep and burned her car to cover his tracks,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes for the Southern District of Georgia. “Army CID, the FBI and the Savannah Police did an exemplary job of bringing this cowardly killer to justice.”

Boykin was found dead at her home in July 2018 after her husband, Sgt. Shawn Boykin, asked military police to conduct a welfare check. The sergeant was overseas in Korea at the time and had attempted to call her.

In September 2020, Davis, a childhood friend of Boykin, admitted to shooting her and fleeing Fort Stewart in her vehicle. He was later apprehended in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Two others are implicated in the case, including Devin Ryan, 30, of Hardeeville, South Carolina. In recent months, Ryan admitted to helping Davis destroy Boykin’s vehicle by setting it on fire.

At this time, he remains in custody awaiting sentencing.

A third defendant, Jenard Patilla, 36, of Savannah, has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison, with three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The firearm, a semi-automatic handgun, was used to kill Boykin.

“Although glad to see today’s sentencing, it will never bring back Abree Boykin, the wife of a deployed soldier when she was killed. She was needlessly gunned down in her sleep by this career criminal,” said Army CID Special Agent Joseph Thompson, who was the CID agent in charge at the time of the murder.

“We sincerely appreciate all the hard work and cooperation from our fellow law enforcement agencies on this lengthy investigation,” Thompson added.