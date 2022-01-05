Man sentenced to nearly 26 years for producing child pornography

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Michigan man was sentenced to nearly 26 years behind bars for producing child pornography while living in Savannah, according to a federal court in the Southern District of Georgia.

Bobby Fields, 42, was sentenced to 310 months in prison, has to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of supervised release after leaving prison. Fields now lives in Lansing, Mich.

“Production of child pornography creates lifelong victimization of innocent children,” says David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “The significant prison sentence for Bobby Fields should serve as a strong warning to anyone who would exploit our most vulnerable citizens.”

A July 2020 investigation found child pornography on Fields’ laptop dating back to October 2016.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds. “We are grateful for the partnerships we maintain with our local and federal agencies to bring these predators to justice.”

Authorities urge anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or submit a tip online.