Georgia man sentenced to 60 years without parole in arson conviction

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who set fire to an apartment building has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after being convicted of arson.

A judge sentenced 67-year-old William Gorham after a jury convicted him Wednesday of five counts of arson and a single count of trespassing.

The Augusta Chronicle reports Gorham started a fire outside his stepson’s apartment in 2017 the day after vandalizing the stepson’s vehicle.

Gorham blamed the stepson for interfering in his marriage after his wife announced she was leaving Gorham.

Evidence showed the man sent text messages threatening both the stepson and wife.