Man sentenced to 5 years for arson at Savannah Code Compliance building

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 19-year-old will spend the next five years in prison for burning down the City of Savannah Code Compliance building last year.

Stephen Setter was sentenced to 60 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,277,647.66 in restitution for the arson, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also ordered Setter to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

“By deliberately setting this fire, Stephen Setter senselessly destroyed a significant Savannah government building and as a result has well-earned his sentence,” said Estes. “It’s fortunate that none of the Savannah firefighters were hurt while fighting this massive blaze.”

photos: Savannah Fire Department

The fire was set at the office at 1700 Drayton St. in the early morning hours of May 3, 2020. Setter told investigators he set off a fire alarm at the Landings marina that night and stole a radio from the Chatham County Fire Department so he could listen in on the crews responding.

“This is another example of how ATF has partnered with our state and local agencies to investigate the crime of arson,” said Lenwood Reeves, resident agent in charge of the Savannah Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). “Not only does arson destroy millions of dollars’ worth of property each year, it endangers the lives of our first responders and the citizens of the community.”

“We are pleased with the outcome of this case,” said Chief Fire Investigator Fred Anderson, of the Savannah Fire Department. “This is a prime example of the benefit that comes from the strong relationship between the Savannah Fire Department and our federal partners at the ATF and U.S Attorney’s Office.”