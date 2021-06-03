Man reported missing, endangered on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 28-year-old man who was reported missing and endangered by his family.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Devontia Rice, of Fairfax, was dropped off near Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island around 6 p.m. Tuesday by family members. They haven’t heard from him since.
BCSO said Rice has a medical condition, and his family is concerned for his safety.
Rice is described as African American and about 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen carrying a lime green backpack and wearing a hat, a red hooded jacket with “PIT” on the front, shorts and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on his location is urged to call 911.