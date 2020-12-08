Man recently released from prison arrested for Lowcountry burglary

SHELDON, S.C. (WSAV) – A man recently released from prison for 2018 burglaries is now accused of stealing equipment from a Lowcountry business.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), just after 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in process at a business on Fire Station Lane in Sheldon.

BCSO brought in a K-9 unit and assistance from the Yemassee Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office to collect evidence and locate the suspect.

A few hours after clearing the scene, with no one in custody, deputies were called back to the business for another burglary. A short time after, South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop in Sheldon on a suspicious vehicle.

The driver, identified as Justin Seno, 40, of Sheldon, had equipment that had been stolen from the business in his vehicle, BCSO found.

Seno was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree. As of Tuesday evening, he remained at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

A Beaufort County magistrate set his bond at $40,000.

This isn’t Seno’s first burglary. According to BCSO, he was recently released on parole from the South Carolina Department of Corrections where he served time for Sheldon burglaries in 2018.

Investigators say Seno remains a person of interest in numerous burglaries and larcenies on Brays Island and other areas of Sheldon since his release from prison in August.

Anyone with information on the recent burglaries is encouraged to contact Staff Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.